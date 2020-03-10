|
A funeral Mass for Joseph Pautler, 93, Union, will be Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Pautler died Friday, March 6, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Mike Pautler and wife Kay, Jim Pautler, and Pat Pautler and wife Suzanne; two daughters, Kathy Ader and husband Charles, and Julie Pautler; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020