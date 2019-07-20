Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, Inc.
220 N. Main St.
De Soto, MO 63020
(636) 586-3337
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, Inc.
220 N. Main St.
De Soto, MO 63020
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Richwoods, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Merseal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. "Dick" Merseal


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Richard "Dick" Merseal, 80, Richwoods, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence.

Dick was born May 1, 1939, in St. Louis, the son of Joseph Merseal and wife Lena Pearl, nee Bourbon. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the owner and operator of Merseal Concrete.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Marie, nee Godat, Merseal, Richwoods; children, Kimberly (Keith) Bequette, Dittmer, Todd (Jennifer) Merseal, St. Clair, and Kurt (Michelle) Merseal, Steelville; one sister, Barbara (George) Epple, Hermann; grandchildren, Josh (Courtney) Bequette, Ashley (Brandon) Vickery, Anna, Chloe, Claire, Chelsea, Gunner and Ty Merseal; and great-grandchildren, Shaelee and Keeley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lena Merseal Rousan, and Lena's second husband, Bern Rousan.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, 220 North Main, De Soto, MO 63020.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Richwoods, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto, 636-586-3337.
Published in The Missourian on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now