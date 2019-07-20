|
|
Joseph Richard "Dick" Merseal, 80, Richwoods, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence.
Dick was born May 1, 1939, in St. Louis, the son of Joseph Merseal and wife Lena Pearl, nee Bourbon. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the owner and operator of Merseal Concrete.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Marie, nee Godat, Merseal, Richwoods; children, Kimberly (Keith) Bequette, Dittmer, Todd (Jennifer) Merseal, St. Clair, and Kurt (Michelle) Merseal, Steelville; one sister, Barbara (George) Epple, Hermann; grandchildren, Josh (Courtney) Bequette, Ashley (Brandon) Vickery, Anna, Chloe, Claire, Chelsea, Gunner and Ty Merseal; and great-grandchildren, Shaelee and Keeley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lena Merseal Rousan, and Lena's second husband, Bern Rousan.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, 220 North Main, De Soto, MO 63020.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Richwoods, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto, 636-586-3337.
Published in The Missourian on July 20, 2019