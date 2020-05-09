|
|
Joseph V. Sowa, 93, Washington, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Joseph, son of the late Walter Sowa and wife Mary, nee Kocoj, was born May 19, 1926, in St. Louis. On Oct. 22, 1949, Joseph married his wife, Peggy, nee Kahmann, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Joseph was a life member of St. Francis Borgia Church, and he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in World War II.
Joseph is survived by his children, Barbara Rebstock and significant other Thomas Blanke, Kirkwood, Patricia Hellmann and husband Richard, High Ridge, and Anthony Sowa and wife Jenny, Washington; grandchildren, Joshua, Shawn, Andrea, Zachary, Jessica, Tanya, Michelle and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Tyler, Kenzie, Addy, Riley, Finley, Gabi, Avery, Ella, Charlee, Baylee, Logan and Samantha; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sowa; son, Paul Sowa; and his parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 9, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society or .
The Sowa family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2020