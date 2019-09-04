|
Josephine Nicoletta Rothmeyer (Minardi), 86, Lonedell, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Lonedell.
Josephine, daughter of the late Pietro and Anna Minardi, was born March 22, 1933, in St. Louis. She was baptized in the Catholic church, and in May 1971, she was confirmed in the Lutheran church. On Nov. 25, 1965, she was united in marriage to the late Robert Rothmeyer Sr., and they spent 52 wonderful years together.
Josephine is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Mike), and Robert Jr. (Julie); stepdaughter, Michelle; seven grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), David (Michelle), Katharine (Eric), Robert, Melissa, Matthew and Michael; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Declan, Madysen, Addison, Nolan and Norah; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, in 2017, and her brothers and sisters, Eva, Marie, Frank, Walter, Andrew, Concetta, Agatha and Rosetta.
Josephine worked outside the home for many years before retiring in 1993. Josephine was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Visitation was held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Peace Lutheran Church, St. Louis, with a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m.
Interment was held in New St. Marcus Cemetery, St. Louis.
Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, St. Louis, or Mercy Hospice, Washington, are preferred.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 4, 2019