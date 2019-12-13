|
|
|
A funeral service for Joshua Duncan, 36, Lonedell, will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Duncan died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He is survived by one daughter, Taylor Duncan, St. Louis; his parents, Mark and Cheryl, nee Taylor, Duncan, Lonedell; his grandmother, Sharon Taylor Jenkins, Madison Heights, Mich.; his girlfriend, Kelsey Wideman, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 13, 2019