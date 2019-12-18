|
Joshua Michael Duncan, 36, Lonedell, departed this life Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Grubville.
Joshua was born Nov. 22, 1983, in Washington, the son of Mark Allen Duncan and Cheryl Ann Duncan, nee Taylor. As a young man, he was blessed to have one child.
Joshua was a Christian and most recently attended Faith Church in Fenton. He was employed as a groundman at Shade Tree Service Company in Fenton, and was soon to be sworn in as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2, in St. Louis. Joshua loved to ride motorcycles, four-wheelers and work on cars. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, watching various sports on television and hanging out with his friends. What meant most to him was time spent with family. The love they shared and the many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Mark and Cheryl Duncan, Lonedell; his grandmother, Sharon Taylor Jenkins, Madison Heights, Mich.; his daughter, Taylor Ann Duncan, St. Louis; two brothers, Jason Duncan, Lonedell, and Cody Duncan, St. Clair; one sister, Ashley Duncan, Lonedell; his girlfriend, Kelsey Wideman, and her daughter, Haley, both of St. Clair; aunts; uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; one nephew; cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis Sr. and Shirley Duncan.
Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Funeral services followed at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fred Wells officiating.
Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.
Memorials may be made to the family.
The Duncan family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 18, 2019