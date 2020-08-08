1/1
Joshua M. Seals
1985 - 2020
Joshua Michael Seals, 34, Pacific, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Joshua, son of Kevin Seals and wife Catherine, nee Alter, was born Sept. 1, 1985, in St. Louis. He received his education from Pacific High School. Josh was employed by the Husky Corporation in Pacific. He was a member of St. Bridget's Church in Pacific. Josh was a talented musician who also loved nature and the outdoors. He was a friend to all with a heart of gold.

Among his survivors are his parents, Kevin and Cathy Seals, Pacific; siblings, Tori Lane and husband Allen, Matt Seals, and Katie Poll and husband Michael; and nieces and nephews, Hannah, Gavin, Garrett, Trey, Liliana, Katelyn, Arya, Kase and Koda.

Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Virginia Alter, and paternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley Seals.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Pacific, with interment in Sunset Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic School.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
