|
|
Joshua Morgan Wink, known to all as Josh, 41, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Josh was born March 18, 1978, in Hannibal, the son of Paul Michael Wink and wife Cheryl Lynn, nee Scarborough. On July 7, 2007, he was united in marriage to Nicole Marie Madigan, nee York. They were blessed to have one son, and he loved her children as his own.
Josh was a passionate follower of Christ and member of St. Clair Christian Church in St. Clair, where he served on the leadership team. He was currently employed at PLZ Aeroscience in St. Clair, as a quality control analyst, having been with the company for the past 15 years. He was previously employed at St. Clair Die Casting for 10 years. He was a very civic- minded man, always wanting to help others, and had a passion for volunteering and serving in the community. He was a member of Elks Lodge 2651 in St. Clair. Josh was a friendly and outgoing man who was full of love, joy and laughter. He enjoyed entertaining and hosting people, and vacationing at the beach and Branson, with his family. He was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing and discussing a craft brew with his friends. He always made the time to do special things with each of the children. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever be cherished by all.
Josh is survived by his wife, Nicole Wink, St. Clair; three children, Landon Wink, Macey Madigan and Tristen Madigan, all of St. Clair; his mother, Cheryl Wink, Washington; his parents-in-law, Randy and Marian York, Lonedell; one sister, Jackson Kuelker, known to most as Jackie, and husband Dave, Union; one brother, Harrison Wink and wife Sandra, Union; his brother-in-law, Zachariah York and wife Stacy, High Ridge; two nieces, Makayla and Abigail Kuelker, both of Union; aunts; uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wink.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Roger Koster officiating, assisted by the Rev. Lee Vandiver.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Nicole Wink for the establishment of a college fund for the children.
The Wink family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020