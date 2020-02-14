|
|
|
A funeral service for Joshua Wink, 41, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Wink died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole Wink, nee York, St. Clair; one son, Landon Wink, St. Clair; two daughters, Macey Madigan and Tristen Madigan, both of St. Clair; his mother, Cheryl Wink, nee Scarborough, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 14, 2020