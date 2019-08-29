Home

Jospehine N. Rothmeyer

Jospehine N. Rothmeyer Obituary
A celebration of life for Josephine Nicoletta Rothmeyer, nee Minardi, 86, Lonedell, was held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, St. Louis.
Interment was in New St. Marcus Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Rothmeyer died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Lonedell.
She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann and husband Mike, and Robert Jr. and wife Julie; stepdaughter, Michelle; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 29, 2019
