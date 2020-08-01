1/1
Joyce A. Dunard
1938 - 2020
Joyce Agnes Dunard, nee Pipkin, 82, St. Clair, departed this life in St. Clair Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Joyce was born May 31, 1938, in High Ridge, the daughter of Thornton Earl Pipkin and wife Agnes Amelia, nee Biller. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have four daughters.

Joyce was a Christian and member of Liberty Baptist Church, St. Clair. After graduating high school, she went on to earn her degree as a medical assistant from Missouri School for Medical Assistants in St. Louis. Joyce was employed as a medical assistant for various physician's offices throughout her working career. She enjoyed arranging flowers and crafts of different kinds. Joyce loved going to the beach and collecting shells, and would craft them into beautiful wreaths. She liked animals of all kinds, especially cats, and enjoyed the companionship of her cat, Angel. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. Joyce's daughters and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in theirs. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Dianne Martin and husband Edward, North Augusta, S.C., Suzanne Emmons and husband John Lee, St. Clair, Melody Lynn Crews, known to all as Lynn, and husband Scott, Union, and Karen Waltemath-Trautwein and husband Tom, New Milford, Conn.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ron Bardol and Leslie Dunard Sr.; parents, Thornton and Agnes Pipkin; brother, Dail Hagmes; and sister, June Brucker.

A private committal took place Thursday, July 30.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, St. Clair, or the Franklin County Humane Society, Union.

The family of Joyce Agnes Dunard entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
