- 1947 - 2020 -



Joyce A. Nickelson, 72, Pacific, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.



Joyce, daughter of the late Harry Leber and wife Gladys, nee Caldwell, was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Washington. She received her education from Pacific High School. On Aug. 3, 1968, Joyce was united in marriage to Danny Nickelson Sr. at St. Bridget's Church in Pacific.



Among her survivors are her husband, Danny Nickelson Sr., Union; two children, Tina Ann Feddersen and husband Joel, Sullivan, and Danny Nickelson Jr. and wife Renee, Pacific; two siblings, Shirley Fowler, Gurnee, Ill., and Harold Leber, Pacific; five grandchildren, Danny Nickelson III, Katerina Feddersen, Mallory Nickelson, Ashton Feddersen and Genevieve Nickelson; in-laws, Letha Hafley, Christine Waggoner, Rose Mary Witcher, Gerald Nickelson, Marilyn Nickelson, Frankie Nickelson, Burley Nickelson and Kathleen Nickelson; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and countless friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley Leber; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald and Edwina Nickelson, Lindell Nickelson, Roland Nickelson, Nancy and Paul LeClaire, Esther Young, Bertha Nickelson, Robert Witcher and Marsha Nickelson.



Visitation was held Monday, July 20, with family from 3 to 5 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m., followed by public visitation until 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 21, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church in Pacific.



Interment followed in Brush Creek Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic School.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store