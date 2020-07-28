Or Copy this URL to Share

A private committal for Joyce Dunard, nee Pipkin, 82, St. Clair, will be at a later date.

Mrs. Dunard died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

She is survived by four daughters, Dianne Martin and husband Edward, North Augusta, S.C., Suzanne Emmons and husband John Lee, St. Clair, Melody Lynn Crews and husband Scott, Union, and Karen Waltemath-Trautwein and husband Tom, New Milford, Conn.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





