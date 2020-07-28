1/
Joyce Dunard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private committal for Joyce Dunard, nee Pipkin, 82, St. Clair, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Dunard died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She is survived by four daughters, Dianne Martin and husband Edward, North Augusta, S.C., Suzanne Emmons and husband John Lee, St. Clair, Melody Lynn Crews and husband Scott, Union, and Karen Waltemath-Trautwein and husband Tom, New Milford, Conn.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved