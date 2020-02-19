|
|
A celebration of life service for Joyce Lee (Quick) Stevens, 78, Enid, Okla., was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Central Assembly of God, with the Rev. Rick Stevens and the Rev. Jerry D. Stevens officiating.
Interment was in Enid Cemetery, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. The family received friends Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Joyce was born to Kenneth and Lorene (Immekus) Quick, Feb. 6, 1942, in Union, and passed away from this life, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Her early years were spent in Franklin County, in the Sullivan, St. Clair and Union areas, where her family roots were deep, strong and full of love. Joyce moved to Enid, Okla., while in junior high. She attended Emerson Junior High and graduated from Enid High School, with the Class of 1960.
On Oct. 22, 1961, she married Edward "Leon" Stevens, at North Side Assembly of God, in Enid, Okla. To this union, there were three wonderful children born, Tami, Tommy and Timi. She was blessed with 12 beautiful grandchildren, Hunter and Storm Henry, Tommy II, Starri, Journey, Tiffany, Nash, Keeley and Branson Stevens, Brady, Blake and Briley Wood; and four great-grandchildren.
She was a great admirer of nature, God's handiwork and His creation. She always looked forward to the wonderful trips she and her sister, Faith ^"Susie," took to Missouri to visit. She also had a health care service, Cottage Charm Care and Concerns, and received much pleasure in that work. The most important goal in her life was to please the Lord, and then strive to be the best wife, mother and grandmother she could possibly achieve through Him. Her children and all extended family members were of great importance to her. She was affiliated with the Assemblies of God and attended Central Assembly of God Church.
She leaves behind her husband, Leon; children, Tami Landreth (Dave), Tommy (Elaine) Stevens, and Timi (Tim) Wood; 11 grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; sister, Faith "Susie" Quick; two nephews, Gene Wilkerson and Michael Winterbank; three nieces, Danielle Wilkerson, Amber Shannon and Crystal Winterbank; other family members; and those in Missouri who were very special to her, also including Leon's family, who she loved and considered as her second family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Journey Stevens; younger brother, Danny Winterbank; and her grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. James and Elsie "Barbarick"^ Quick and Frank and Lucy "Reed" Immekus.
"I will now lay me down in peace and sleep,"^ Psalm 4-8. "And when the trump of God shall sound, the dead in Christ will rise!"^ 1 Thessalonians 4:16. "Amen and Amen."^
Memorials may be made to Enid SPCA, with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds.
Condolences may be made online, and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020