A funeral service for Joyce Marie Ferguson, 69, Pacific, will be Thursday, June 11, at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ferguson died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





