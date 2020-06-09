Joyce M. Ferguson
A funeral service for Joyce Marie Ferguson, 69, Pacific, will be Thursday, June 11, at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ferguson died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
