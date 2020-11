Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Joyce Maxine Reynolds, 78, Union, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Reynolds passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Jason Reynolds and wife Melissa,Washington; two daughters, Julie Doerr and husband Ken, St. Clair, and Janel Gruen and husband Dennis, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

