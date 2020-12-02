1/1
Joyce M. Reynolds
- 1942 - 2020 -

Joyce Maxine Reynolds, nee Clow, 78, Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Joyce was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Pawnee, Okla., the daughter of the late Lee Clow and wife Bertha, nee Schertzer. She was the best mom anyone could ask for. Joyce loved all three of her children very much. She was the owner of Willow Creek Antiques for 38 years. Joyce kept busy all the time, whether she was upholstering a piece of furniture, working in her garden, canning, making rag rugs, or sewing. She self-taught herself so many things. Joyce would not turn anyone down if they needed help. Her favorite place to be was on her porch swing, with a cup of coffee, and with her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by one son, Jason Reynolds and wife Melissa, Washington; two daughters, Julie Doerr and husband Ken, St. Clair, and Janel Gruen and husband Dennis, Union; eight grandchildren, Joseph Pratt (Gabriela), Daniel Gruen (Laura), Matthew Gruen (Tessa), Chelsea Webb (Scott), Cassandra Doerr (friend Will Shackelford), Brittany Reynolds (friend Dan Krampe), Brooke Reynolds and London Reising; five great-grandchildren, Stinson Gruen, Rowan Gruen, Dylan Gruen, Olin Webb and Adalee Webb; one sister, Theresa Lademann, Durham, N.C.; one brother, Brad Clow and wife Diane, Casper, Wyo.; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "JK" Reynolds, and parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to the Washington Historical Society.

The Reynolds family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
