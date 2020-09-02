Juanita E. Cantrell Stuesse Abernathy, 96, died peacefully in her sleep in the home of her daughter, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from congestive heart failure and renal disease.



She was cared for by her daughter and granddaughter in the final months of her life and also by in-home hospice care. Juanita was born in 1923 to Clarence and Kathleen Cantrell, in Kansas. Her maternal grandmother, Cora Davis Polk "Granny," was very dear to Juanita and helped to raise her, as well as her kind stepfather, Harry. Juanita grew up in Oklahoma and Missouri after her parents left Kansas. She attended Pacific High School, where she very much enjoyed singing in a girls group and marching and playing a snare drum in the Drum and Bugle Corp. In 1938, she met Paul Stuesse, and he spoke of that night saying, "When I saw her standing under the streetlight with her hair shining, I knew she was the woman I would marry." In 1939, Juanita married Paul Stuesse of Beaufort, and they began their married life there as farmers, and continued until 1969. They were also the owners and operators of United Sewing Center in Union, from 1954 to 1979. In this well-known business, they made many friends and served their customers with skill and integrity. Juanita was well known for her sewing and tailoring skills, as well as her machine quilting.



Juanita was preceded in death by her son, Stephen, in 1976; her parents; two stepfathers; her devoted husband, Paul Stuesse, in 1979, after 40 years of marriage; her later in life husband, Paul Abernathy; her brother, Robert Cantrell; half brother, Sonny Cantrell; nieces, Kathy Cantrell and Marilyn Stuesse; and nephews, Bill and Robert Cantrell and Donald Stuesse.



Juanita is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Stuesse; three grandchildren, Aaron, Samuel and Heidi Ackerson; niece, Barbara Cantrell Vogt; nephew, Kenneth Cantrell; as well as great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends, especially Miles Ehlers, Kay Bush, Mark and Michelle Stuesse, and Judy Heath.



Juanita was a dedicated 50-year member of the Naomi Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Union. Here she made many friends and served her chapter with her characteristic grace. She was the founding member of her chapter's Star Club. Juanita also sold real estate, then worked later in sales for a machine quilting manufacturer and sewing machine distributor. She remained an entrepreneur as she made and sold teddy bears, quilted jackets, and machine quilts. Juanita was a member at St. Joseph Church-Neier, Zion U.C.C. in Union, and Leslie United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school at St. Joseph and Zion U.C.C.



Juanita will be remembered by all for her beautiful character, smile, grace, intelligence, sharp wit, style, courage, dignity, many talents and natural kindness. Most of all, her unfailing and complete love will be carried always in the hearts and memories of her daughter and grandchildren.





