Juanita M. Hafner, 93, Washington, formerly of St. Louis, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



She was born Nov. 30, 1926, the daughter of Earl and Leona Chrisco.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank P. Hafner, whom she married June 19, 1948.



Juanita is survived by her brother, Ron Chrisco (Karen), Washington; her sons, Gary Hafner (Patti), Columbia, David Hafner, St. Louis, and Kenneth Hafner, Eureka; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. She will be missed by all.



Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis, followed by 10:30 a.m. service and 11:15 a.m. burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



The family is being served by Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis





