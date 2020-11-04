1/1
Juanita M. Hafner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita M. Hafner, 93, Washington, formerly of St. Louis, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born Nov. 30, 1926, the daughter of Earl and Leona Chrisco.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank P. Hafner, whom she married June 19, 1948.

Juanita is survived by her brother, Ron Chrisco (Karen), Washington; her sons, Gary Hafner (Patti), Columbia, David Hafner, St. Louis, and Kenneth Hafner, Eureka; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. She will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis, followed by 10:30 a.m. service and 11:15 a.m. burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

The family is being served by Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral
10:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
3145447100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffmeister South County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved