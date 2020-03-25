Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Smythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita M. Smythe


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita M. Smythe Obituary
Juanita Mae Smythe, nee Ash, 79, Cuba, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Mrs. Smythe was born June 20, 1940, in Pacific, to Lee Roy Ash Sr. and wife Cecil Jane, nee Partlow.

Mrs. Smythe is survived by five children, Steven Kreienkamp and wife Kelly, Tucson, Ariz., William Kreienkamp and wife Londa, Cuba, Mo., Amelia Coons and husband Dennis, Camdenton, Art Kreienkamp Jr. and wife Holly, Cuba, Mo., and James Smythe and wife Shelley, Sullivan; and three brothers, Lee Ash and wife Alise, Burford, Canada, Edward Ash and wife Marie, Tucson, Ariz., and Paul Ash and wife Lola, Kimberling City. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Art Kreienkamp Sr. and James Smythe; her parents; and two sisters, Evelyn Chew and Margaret Caldwell.

Visitation for Mrs. Smythe will be held Wednesday, March 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Brush Creek Cemetery, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Terry Mahurin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the s or the Autism Society of America.

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -