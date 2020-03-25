|
Juanita Mae Smythe, nee Ash, 79, Cuba, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Mrs. Smythe was born June 20, 1940, in Pacific, to Lee Roy Ash Sr. and wife Cecil Jane, nee Partlow.
Mrs. Smythe is survived by five children, Steven Kreienkamp and wife Kelly, Tucson, Ariz., William Kreienkamp and wife Londa, Cuba, Mo., Amelia Coons and husband Dennis, Camdenton, Art Kreienkamp Jr. and wife Holly, Cuba, Mo., and James Smythe and wife Shelley, Sullivan; and three brothers, Lee Ash and wife Alise, Burford, Canada, Edward Ash and wife Marie, Tucson, Ariz., and Paul Ash and wife Lola, Kimberling City. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Art Kreienkamp Sr. and James Smythe; her parents; and two sisters, Evelyn Chew and Margaret Caldwell.
Visitation for Mrs. Smythe will be held Wednesday, March 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Brush Creek Cemetery, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Terry Mahurin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the s or the Autism Society of America.
Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020