Judith A. Hill
1940 - 2020
Judith Ann Hill, nee Pugh, 80, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Judith was born March 29, 1940, in St. Louis, to John and Rosemary, nee McDaniel, Pugh. She was married to James Austin Hill, July 13, 1957, in St. Louis.

In addition to her husband, Judith was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Michael Pugh and John "Bud" Pugh.

Judith is survived by five children, Christine and husband Dale Couch, Pacific, Jeffrey Hill, New Haven, Cheryl and husband Ken Snarzyk, O'Fallon, Sheila Hill, New Haven, and Marsha and husband Loyd Melton, O'Fallon. She also is survived by four sisters, Patricia Kriley, Jefferson City, Rose Marie Foster, House Springs, Cathy Reiners, Jefferson City, and Mary Bailey, St. Charles; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.

The Hill family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
