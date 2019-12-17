|
|
|
A visitation for Judith D. Eickmeyer, nee Jordan, 80, Washington, will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.
A private ceremony at the church columbarium will be held at 10 a.m.
Mrs. Eickmeyer died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Eickmeyer, Washington; four sons, Ronald Eickmeyer and Russell Eickmeyer, both of Jefferson City, Robert Eickmeyer, Washington, and Randall Eickmeyer, St. Louis; one daughter, Amanda Mangialardo and husband Sean, Cincinnati, Ohio; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019