Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Eickmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Eickmeyer

Send Flowers
Judith D. Eickmeyer Obituary
A visitation for Judith D. Eickmeyer, nee Jordan, 80, Washington, will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.
A private ceremony at the church columbarium will be held at 10 a.m.
Mrs. Eickmeyer died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Eickmeyer, Washington; four sons, Ronald Eickmeyer and Russell Eickmeyer, both of Jefferson City, Robert Eickmeyer, Washington, and Randall Eickmeyer, St. Louis; one daughter, Amanda Mangialardo and husband Sean, Cincinnati, Ohio; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -