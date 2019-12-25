|
Judith D. Eickmeyer, nee Jordan, 80, Washington, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Judith, daughter of the late Lewis Jordan and wife Ada, nee Wilson, was born Dec. 6, 1939, in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Raymond Eickmeyer Dec. 22, 1962, at St. John's E.N.R. Church in St. Louis. She was an active member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington for many years as a volunteer, choir and hand bell member, and quilter. She enjoyed helping to celebrate her fellow church members'^contributions to the broader community by clipping stories and photos out of the newspaper and sharing them on the church bulletin board for all to enjoy. Judith loved a good conversation, reading, knitting, and her involvement with the Friends of the Library.
Judith is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Eickmeyer, Washington; five children, Ronald Eickmeyer, Jefferson City, Robert Eickmeyer, Washington, Amanda Mangialardo and husband Sean, Cincinnati, Ohio, Russell Eickmeyer, Jefferson City, and Randall Eickmeyer, St. Louis; one brother, Rodney Jordan and wife Holly, Jonesboro, Ark.; one sister-in-law, Jan Jordan, Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Raymond, Hannah, Spencer, Leo, Clara and Sabrina; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Jordan.
Visitation will be held at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to time of service at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations to St. Peter's United Church of Christ or St. Peter's Food Pantry are appreciated.
The Eickmeyer family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019