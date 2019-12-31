|
A memorial service for Judith "Judy" Lammers, nee Brinker, Sun City, Fla., formerly of Franklin County, will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Lammers died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lammers; her children, Scott Lammers and wife Lisa, Suzanne Kujawa and husband A.C., and Anne Lammers; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019