Judith "Judy" Lammers, nee Brinker, 76, formerly of Washington, passed away in Sun City, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Judy was born in Krakow, to Leander and Hilda Brinker. She worked hard to build a life she loved. While a teenager, she worked at Lammers Restaurant on 5th Street. The owners, Ben and Hilda Lammers, quickly took a liking to her. She worked hard, and Hilda decided she wanted her as a daughter-in-law. Hilda quietly worked on her son, Don, who recently returned from serving in the Navy, to go out with Judy. It didn't take Don long to also see the sweetness in Judy. They were married Oct. 16, 1965. She was happily married to Donald Lammers for 54 years.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She traveled around the United States by car, train, boat and airplane. She spent countless memory-filled trips to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy loved to eat at restaurants and watch movies. She developed many lasting friendships with people she met in the various restaurants she frequented with her husband. When Judy and Don retired, they moved to Tennessee, and finally Florida, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Judy worked to put herself through college and earn a degree in accounting. With three small children at home, she studied and passed the entire certified public accountant exam in one exam cycle. She spent years developing close relationships with clients and opened her own successful accounting business that she ran until she retired.
Judy sat on church finance boards in Missouri, Tennessee and Florida, including Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She liked being able to use the gifts God gave her to help the church. She was a faithful Catholic who enjoyed sharing her faith with her friends and family.
Memorial services for Judy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 Madison Ave., Washington, MO 63090, Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church before the memorial service, beginning at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the memorial service at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to the American Diabetes Association at https:// www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial?s_src=dorg&s _subsrc=dorg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leander and Hilda Brinker; her parents-in-law, Bernard and Hilda Lammers; her brother, Marvin Brinker; and brother-in-law, George Wingbermuehle.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lammers; her children, Scott Lammers and wife Lisa, Suzanne Kujawa and husband AC, and Anne Lammers; her grandchildren, Ashley Amburn and husband Conner, Hunter Lammers, Dalton Lammers, and John Kujawa and wife Jenny; her great-grandchildren, Holston Amburn, Sutton Amburn, Abby Green and Kit Kujawa; sisters, Donna Wildt and husband Emil, and Elaine Wingbermuehle; brother, Rich Brinker and wife Janie; sister-in-law, Karen Brinker; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 4, 2020