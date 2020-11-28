Judith M. Glenn, nee Gahn, 73, formerly of Washington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Judith, daughter of the late Lorraine Stevens and Larry Gahn Sr., was born June 7, 1947, in St. Louis. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 218. She retired from Hazel Manufacturing after years of employment.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mabel Schoeder; parents, Lorraine Stevens and Larry Gahn Sr.; and brothers, Larry Gahn and wife Betty, and James Gahn and wife Alice.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 9 a.m. to start of service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.