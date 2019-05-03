Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
Judith M. Marquart Obituary
A funeral Mass for Judith Marie Marquart, nee Crews, 78, Washington, will be Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Visitation was to be Friday, May 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Marquart died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Marquart and wife Dawn, Washington; two daughters, Lynne Kuhn and husband Chris, Rolla, Melissa Marquart-Tobben, Kirkwood: other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 3, 2019
