Judith Marie Marquart, nee Crews, 78, Washington, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



Judith was the daughter of the late John Crews and wife Dorothy, nee Briggs. She was born May 15, 1940, in Sullivan. She graduated from Washington High School, and was married at St. Francis Borgia Church Oct. 7, 1961, to Lou Marquart. Family was the most important thing in her life, and she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Special memories were always made at their lake house at Mark Twain Lake and on shopping expeditions with her sisters. She also was passionate about the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 218 supporting the Poppy Memorial.



Judith is survived by her children, Lynne Kuhn and husband Chris, Rolla, Jeff Marquart and wife Dawn, Washington, and Melissa Marquart-Tobben, Kirkwood; siblings, Mary Ann Rodes and husband Oscar, Washington, and Elaine Borgers and husband Marvin, Foristell; grandchildren, Shelby Hirschman and husband Sam, Jared Kuhn, Libby, Madeline, Tess and Ben Marquart, Jamie and Justin Tobben; great-grandchild, Emelia "Emmy Lu" ?Hirschman; sister-in-law, Thelma Schmuke; brothers-in-law, Jerry Marquart and wife Ruthie, Maury Marquart, Shank Marquart and wife Kathleen, and Carol Obermark and husband Kenn; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou Marquart; her parents; brothers-in-law, infant Ken Marquart, Rich Marquart, Moe Marquart, Butch Marquart and Spud Schmuke; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Marquart.



Visitation was held Friday, May 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.



A funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with the Rev. Joseph Wormek officiating.



Burial was in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or American Legion Auxiliary Post 218 to support the Poppy Memorial.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019