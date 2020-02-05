|
|
Judy Elsie Brock, nee Kreftmeyer, 68, Washington, formerly of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.
Judy, daughter of the late Eugene Kreftmeyer and wife Louise, nee Scheible, was born Aug. 11, 1951, in New Haven. She was the wife of Ernest G. Brock. They were united in marriage Sept. 10, 1977, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. Ernest survives at the home.
Judy also is survived by a daughter, Emily Thoenen and husband David, Krakow; stepdaughter, Stephanie Hubbard and husband Eric, Murrieta, Calif.; two sisters, Jean Hoerstkamp and Jenny Althen, both of New Haven; a brother, Danny Kreftmeyer and wife Donna, New Haven; three granddaughters, Isabella and Kierstin Von Behren, and Emily Garrett; three grandsons, Brody and Jayce Thoenen, and Ethan Hubbard; her German children, Michael Eidecker, Christine Scheller, Karol Kosinski, Janna Wienke, Florian Brauner and Ann-Katherin Kohler; and her three pups, Maggie, Cher and Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bill Kreftmeyer.
Judy worked as the librarian for Scenic Regional Library in New Haven, for many years. Judy was an avid reader and loved to dive into a new book. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. Every Sunday night was family night, which she looked forward to. Judy loved animals, especially animal rescue. She has been a loving dog mom to over 16 pups, and rescued and placed many more into forever homes.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where memorial services will follow at 7 p.m., with the Rev. David Poe officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Franklin County Humane Society or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, in care of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020