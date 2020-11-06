1/
Judy Herzberg
A celebration of life for Judy Herzberg, nee Palm, 59, Union, will be held at a later date at Rockwood Bible Church in Wildwood.
Interment will follow.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Herzberg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She is survived by her father, Charlie Palm, Wildwood; one daughter, Jami Jones and husband Gregg, Union; one son, Brandon Herzberg, Kansas City; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
