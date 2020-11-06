A celebration of life for Judy Herzberg, nee Palm, 59, Union, will be held at a later date at Rockwood Bible Church in Wildwood.

Interment will follow.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mrs. Herzberg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She is survived by her father, Charlie Palm, Wildwood; one daughter, Jami Jones and husband Gregg, Union; one son, Brandon Herzberg, Kansas City; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store