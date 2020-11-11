1/1
Judy L. Herzberg
1961 - 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Judy Lynn Herzberg, nee Palm, 59, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

Judy was born March 2, 1961, in St. Louis, the adopted daughter of Charles "Charlie" Palm and his late wife, Freida, nee Zeiser. Judy grew up in Wildwood, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1979. She was blessed with two children, and the family made their home in Wildwood. They later moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., and then to Union in 2008. Judy enjoyed a successful career as a beautician for many years, until her retirement in 2008.

Judy loved to spend time with members of her family and her friends. She especially enjoyed the many opportunities she was blessed with to spend time with her grandson, Brayden. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed working in her flower gardens, going to local garage sales and attending auctions. She was a lifelong fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Judy was a member of Rockwood Bible Church in Wildwood.

Judy is survived by her father, Charlie Palm, Wildwood; one daughter, Jami Jones and husband Gregg, Union; one son, Brandon Herzberg, Kansas City; her grandson, Brayden Jones; one brother, Mark Palm and wife Michelle, Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Wendi Brewer, Wildwood; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Freida Palm, and her much-loved aunt, Pauline "Auntie" Follen.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will follow in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wildwood.

A celebration of life service will be held at Rockwood Bible Church, Wildwood, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Judy Herzberg to the Franklin County Humane Society.

The Herzberg family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
