A funeral service for Judy Moss, 72, Union, will be Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be Monday, Aug. 31, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Moss died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Lee McMullin and wife Nancy, Union, and Jason McMullin, Cuba, Mo.; her mother, Florence Scharringhausen; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
