Julia M. Wells


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia M. Wells Obituary
Julia Mae Wells, nee Wentz, 68, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Julia was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Tell City, Ind., the daughter of Harry Arthur Wentz and wife Marie Florence, nee Albey. On Nov. 3, 1999, she was united in marriage to Robert Donald Wells.

During her working career, she was employed at Mercy Hospital Washington, as an admitting clerk for many years. She loved dogs and enjoyed the companionship of her pet dog, Scotty. Julia also enjoyed the company of her two Labradors and her one beagle. What meant most to her was time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live in their hearts forever.

A kind and loving wife, step-mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and treasured friend, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Julia is survived by her husband, Robert Wells, St. Clair; her stepsons, Robert Wells Jr. and Mark Wells, both of St. Clair; her stepdaughter, Dena Connon, St. Clair; three brothers, Bill Wentz and wife Maureen, Boise, Idaho, Gordon Wentz, St. Clair, and Jerry Lee Wentz, Tell City, Ind.; one sister, Janice Bush and husband Rick, Union; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Julia was preceded in death by her father, Harry Wentz; her mother, Marie Scarboro; and her stepfather, Louis Scarboro, known to all as Whitey.

Private services and committal were held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

The family of Julia Mae Wells entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 5, 2019
