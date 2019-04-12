|
A funeral service for Julie Coleman, nee Brown, 65, Washington, will be Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington.
Burial will follow in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wildwood.
Visitation was to be Friday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Coleman died Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Coleman, Washington; two sons, Matt Coleman and wife Angeline, Washington, and Nate Coleman and wife Cammie, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
