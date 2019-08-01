Home

Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Julie Borrson
Julie Borrson
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Julie L. Borrson


1959 - 2019
Julie L. Borrson Obituary
Julie Lynn Borrson, nee Stark, 60, Warrenton, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

Julie was born June 23, 1959, in Louisiana, Mo., to Charles Winston Stark and wife Nedra Ruth, nee Esslinger. She worked at General Motors as an assembly worker and was a member of Faith Christian Family Church. Julie married Thomas Frank Borrson Aug. 27, 2011, in Warrenton. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be in the camper or spending time on the beach in Florida. Julie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Adelaide and John. She also enjoyed and spent many hours working in her 2-acre flower garden, which she lovingly called "Her Prairie."

Julie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; mother, Nedra Halfaker and stepdad Ernie Halfaker; children, William Thomas Pauley, Brittany Nicole Ladner and Lacey Reames and husband Danny; two grandchildren, Adelaide and John; siblings, Katherine Johnston, and Rebecca Sheller and husband Gary; in-laws, Guy and Carrie Borrson; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stark, and brother, Jeff Stark.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A celebration of life service will follow, beginning at 6 p.m.

Memorial donations to , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 1, 2019
