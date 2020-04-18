|
June Marie Stewart, nee Colegrove, 90, St. Louis, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, with her sons by her side.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Morris L. Stewart; her brother, Earl Colegrove Jr.; and parents, Earl and Kathleen Colegrove.
June is survived by her brother, Sgt. Joseph W. Colegrove (University City Police, ret.); her sons, Thomas L. Stewart and Kelly B. Stewart; daughters-in-law, Laura (nee Nangle) and Angela (nee Biermann); niece, Julie Oglesby (Hundelt); grandchildren, Jacqueline and Lucy (Caroline Zarenelli, mother), Lauren and Kollin (Penny Stewart, mother), Harper, Campbell and Ella Rose; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
June was the life of every party. She was a gifted storyteller, loved sharing a glass of wine with friends, and was an amazing dancer from her days at the old Casa Loma Ballroom. June was blessed with wonderful friends all her life, especially her ^card club^ group and the treasured 70-year friendship of Doris Dresner of St. Louis. June was a voracious reader and avid moviegoer, but her most cherished gift and joy was laughter. "We had the best time!"^she would say of a gathering, "We just laughed and laughed."
A celebration of June's life will take place in the fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June's name to the St. Louis County Library-Foundation, 1640 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131, Attn: Jackie Hamilton, or online at foundation.slcl.org/make-a-gift/.
The Stewart family was served by Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020