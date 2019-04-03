|
|
|
A funeral service for June Rose Schuenemeyer, nee Fritsch, 91, Pacific, was held Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Monday, April 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Schuenemeyer died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Schuenemeyer and wife Elena, Woodbridge, Va., and Robert Schuenemeyer Sr., Theodosia; one daughter, Denise Leavy, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More