A funeral service for Junior R. Brown, 85, St. Clair, will be Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Keith Brown and wife Tracey, Bismarck, and Michael Brown and wife Shelby, St. Clair; four daughters, Laurie Wheeler, Dixon, Karen Wayland, Union, Meloney Young and husband Marty, and Michele Brown, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2020