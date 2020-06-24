Karen Arlene (Day) Plunk, 75, Pacific, was called Home to God Monday, March 30, 2020.



Karen was born to Frank A. Day and Lorina A. Hogget, July 9, 1944, in Crescent. She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Plunk Sr., in October 1960. Karen was a dedicated and hard worker. She worked as an inhalation therapist at Midwest General Hospital, a dispatch/road officer with the Pacific Police Department, Meramec Valley R-III truant officer, and many years as an administrative assistant at Electric Power Systems, before retiring.



She was an avid reader who spent her leisure time sewing, crocheting, yard-saling and coloring. You would find her gel pens all over the place. Karen had a deep love for butterflies, which led her to get a giant, purple butterfly decaled to the hood of her car. She will be remembered greatly by all for that.



Karen was welcomed Home by her parents; her six siblings, Frank Jr., Betty Fowler, Ruth Adams, Louise Pemberton, Bob Day and Don Day; and her beloved daughter, Sheila Joy Culp.



Her legacy lives on through her husband, Billy Plunk Sr.; her children, Curtis Aaron Plunk (Tammy) and Billy Joe Plunk Jr. (Elizabeth); her son-in-law, Barry Culp; her grandchildren, Jason (Hannah), Kerry, Stephanie (Jerid), Wyatt, Wesley and Waylon; and her great-grandchildren, Abigail, Logan, Dean and Declan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Family and friends will gather for a burial of ashes at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit, Sunday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at noon at the Lions Hall, 319 Meramec St., Pacific, MO 63069.





