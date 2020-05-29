All services for Karen Eva Peugh, nee Griffith, 55, Pacific, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Peugh died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Washington.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Smith, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2020.