Or Copy this URL to Share

All services for Karen Eva Peugh, nee Griffith, 55, Pacific, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Peugh died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Washington.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Smith, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store