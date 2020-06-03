Karen E. Peugh
1964 - 2020
- 1964 - 2020 -

Karen Eva Peugh (Griffith), 55, Pacific, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Washington.

Karen, daughter of Gene Griffith and Barbara (Ehler), was born Sept. 7, 1964, in Oakland, Calif. She was a creative artist with a caring and gentle soul. She was known for her unique nature and could always find the humor in any situation. She enjoyed reading and making friends with anyone who met her. Karen generously donated to Saving Sight to help another person with the gift of sight.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Smith, St. Clair; four brothers, Kevin Griffith, Seattle, Wash., Steven Barkhurst, Washington, Brian Barkhurst and wife Marnie Claunch, Webster Groves, and Nathan Barkhurst and wife Cheryl, St. Clair; nieces and nephews, Johnathon, Samuel, Ethan, Emily and Ellison; special friends, Jamie, Chris and Angie; other relatives and many friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Gene Griffith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book and updates.

Memorial donations to the Pacific Care Center Activities Fund are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
