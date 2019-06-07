Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Resources
Karen J. McGee Obituary
A funeral service for Karen Joyce McGee, nee Shoemaker, 75, Pacific, was scheduled to be held Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be private.
Visitation was to be Friday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. McGee died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Gordon McGee and wife Wendy, Bismarck, and Anthony McGee, Morse Mill; one daughter, Cindy McGee, Warsaw; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 7, 2019
