A funeral service for Karen Joyce McGee, nee Shoemaker, 75, Pacific, was scheduled to be held Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be private.
Visitation was to be Friday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. McGee died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Gordon McGee and wife Wendy, Bismarck, and Anthony McGee, Morse Mill; one daughter, Cindy McGee, Warsaw; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 7, 2019
