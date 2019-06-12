Karen Joyce McGee, nee Shoemaker, 75, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



Karen was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Leslie, the daughter of Johnathan Shoemaker and wife Melva, nee Dotson. She attended Leslie Grade School, and then Union High School. She was united in holy matrimony to Albert Eugene McGee in 1959, at Leslie United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Catawissa, and the marriage was blessed with three children. She enjoyed a successful career in housekeeping until her retirement in 2009.



Throughout her life, Karen enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests which included watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, playing card games with her friends, taking walks around town and at the city park to enjoy the outdoors, collecting an assortment of frog keepsakes, and reading - especially Stephen King and James Patterson novels. Karen also loved to fish and grow tomatoes and other vegetables in the community garden. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was any opportunity she was blessed to spend time with her children, grandchildren and family members. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Cedar Hill.



She is survived by one daughter, Cindy McGee, Warsaw, Mo.; two sons, Gordon McGee and wife Wendy, Bismarck, and Anthony McGee, Morse Mill; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Jason, Austin, Kurtis and Kayla McGee, Joshua (Stephanie) Acreman and Zachary Acreman; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fran Williamson, Union, and Lois Scego and husband Luke, Owensville; one brother, Noel Shoemaker and wife Kathy, Swiss; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; and one brother, Jerry Shoemaker.



Funeral services were held Friday, June 7, at 7 p. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with Brother Dave Willis officiating.



Interment was private.



Memorial donations may be made in honor of Karen to .



The McGee family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary