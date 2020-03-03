Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Thurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Thurman

Send Flowers
Karen Thurman Obituary
A funeral service for Karen Thurman, nee Spicer, 71, St. Clair, will be Friday, March 6, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thurman died March 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Thurman Sr., St. Clair; three sons, Douglas Tauchert, Villa Ridge, James Doyen, Brinktown, and Donald Lee Thurman Jr., St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -