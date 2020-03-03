|
A funeral service for Karen Thurman, nee Spicer, 71, St. Clair, will be Friday, March 6, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thurman died March 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Thurman Sr., St. Clair; three sons, Douglas Tauchert, Villa Ridge, James Doyen, Brinktown, and Donald Lee Thurman Jr., St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 3, 2020