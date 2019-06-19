Karl David Roussin, 90, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Washington.



Karl was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Granite City, Ill., the son of Lawrence Andrew Roussin and wife Rosa Clara, nee Warnhoff. On June 25, 1960, he was united in marriage to Virginia Deleaphine Allen, and five children came to bless this union.



Karl was baptized March 10, 1929, as a Christian and also was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Sullivan. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, entering Aug.11, 1947, and receiving his honorable discharge Aug. 10, 1951. During his working years, he was employed as an inspector for McDonnnell Douglas, now Boeing, in St. Louis, retiring after 32 years of service to the company. He also was a member and retiree of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 837, of St. Louis. In addition to working at Boeing, Karl was always busy working his farm. He raised cattle, crops and other livestock and his work was never done. Raising a large garden and preserving his produce kept the family busy. He enjoyed fishing and bowling, and for several years bowled on a league at St. Clair Bowling Alley. He truly was a family man at heart and was happiest when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Karl is survived by one son, David Roussin, St. Clair; three daughters, Rosa Rodgers and husband John, Zelienople, Pa., Mona Rodgers and husband Jeffrey, Carlisle, Pa., and Carla Gibson and husband Brian, St. Louis; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Roussin; one daughter, Brenda Roussin; his parents, Lawrence and Rosa Roussin; one brother, Fredrick Roussin; and three sisters, Alehn Kahle, Evelyn Gusewelle and Virginia Bouse.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Lew Ensor officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, was held at Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Society.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.