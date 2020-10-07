1/2
Karl J. Kluba
1940 - 2020
- 1940 - 2020 -

Karl J. Kluba, 79, Washington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

Karl, son of the late Alphonse Kluba and wife Alma, nee Witthaus, was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Washington. On Nov. 27, 1971, he married his wife, Constance, nee Barnhart, at Immaculate Conception Church, Union. Karl was a friend to many, and enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He worked many years at Ameren UE and retired as a lineman.

Karl is survived by his wife, Connie Kluba, Washington; three children, Angela Marie Harris, Villa Ridge, Daniel Dean Kluba and Michael Eric Kluba, both of Washington; two siblings, Wayne Kluba and wife Carol, Illinois state, and Donald J. Kluba, Washington; six grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Christopher, Liam and Abigail Kluba, and Benjamin Finley; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Trevor J. Harris.

Visitation was scheduled to be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude Church, Krakow.

Interment, with full military honors, will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
