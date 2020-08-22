1/1
Karl L.F. Gander
1984 - 2020
Karl L.F. Gander, 36, Union, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Karl was born May 3, 1984, in St. Louis, the son of David Gander and Cindy Rhodes, nee Phillips. He received his education in the Francis Howell School District. Karl made his home in Washington and recently moved to Union. He was an accomplished chef, so much so that he was featured on a news cover story to showcase his skills. Karl later worked as a web administrator in information technology. He loved cooking, sketching and often selflessly volunteered to help those in need. Karl was extremely giving, never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He had the biggest heart and was often thought of as not only a peacekeeper, but a peacemaker, by others. He never had a bad word to say about anyone, and his gentle soul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Karl is survived by his parents, Cindy and Jon Rhodes, Union, and Dave Gander, St. Charles; brother, Kyle Gander; and a large extended family that includes brothers, nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private memorial will be held with family, and a public memorial will be held at a later date.

Karl Gander's family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 22, 2020.
