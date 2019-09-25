|
Karl Robert Kuddes Jr., 81, Washington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Washington.
Karl, son of the late Karl R. Kuddes Sr. and wife Rose, nee Saghorn, was born March 20, 1938, in Prairie Home. On Feb. 27, 1960, he was united in marriage to Dorotha Nell Shelton, at First Baptist Church in St. Louis. Karl graduated from Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and Washington High School, and attended Hannibal LaGrange College, majoring in business. Karl was employed by Sporlan Valve, from 1960 to 1972, Elmwood Golf Course, from 1966 to 1972, and he owned and operated Kuddes Men's Wear, from 1972 to 1989. He and Dorotha moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1993 and resided there until 2016.
Karl loved to tell a great story while grilling his world-famous wings. He also enjoyed golf and watching sports on TV. He was an extremely active and devout member of Christ the King Lutheran Church at Lake of the Ozarks. He lovingly considered the congregation his second family.
He is survived by two children, Jonathan Kuddes, Washington, and Susan Mosson and husband Chris, Lake Villa, Ill., one brother-in-law, Don Means, Washington, one sister-in-law, Pat Kuddes, Washington; three grandchildren, Danielle Diener and husband Cody, Hayley Mosson and Jack Mosson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Dorotha.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, New Haven.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the or The King's Academy Scholarship Fund, 1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019