|
|
|
A funeral service for Karl Roussin, 90, St. Clair, will be Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Roussin died Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He is survived by one son, David Roussin, St. Clair; three daughters, Rosa Rodgers and husband John, Zelienople, Pa., Mona Rodgers and husband Jeffrey, Carlisle, Pa., and Carla Gibson and husband Brian, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 11, 2019
Read More