Karl Samuel "Sam" Kriete, 54, Union, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Sam, son of the late Harold Kriete and wife Patricia, nee Jackowski, was born March 22, 1965, in Washington. Sam attended St. Francis Borgia High School, and graduated in 1983. He was employed as a meat cutter at Frick's Meat Market. Sam was united in marriage to Patricia "Patti" Snodgrass Aug. 31, 1996, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Union. Sam was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed being on the river, boating or fishing. He also enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.
Sam is survived by his sons, Patrick Smith and wife Nichole, and Zach Pyle and wife Tiffany, all of Union; his five grandchildren, Sydney, Keaton, Brennon, Lexey and Aubrey; one brother, Kirk Kriete and wife Cindy, New Haven; one sister, Laura Kluesner, Arkansas state; mother-in-law, Verna Snodgrass, Owensville; three brothers-in-law, Ronald Snodgrass and wife Darlene, Union, Richard Snodgrass, Owensville, and Leslie Snodgrass, Beaufort; his beloved dog, Zane; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patti; his parents; one sister, Lisa Pettig; and his father-in-law, Harvey Snodgrass.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Fred Broome officiating.
Burial followed at 1 p.m. at the Snodgrass Family Cemetery, Vienna, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Oxfest Charities or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
The Kriete family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2019